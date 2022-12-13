Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon drums South Tama County with resounding beat 69-44

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon scored early and often to roll over South Tama County 69-44 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon a 22-11 lead over South Tama County.
The Mustangs opened a huge 40-19 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon stormed to a 49-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Mustangs' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-18 points differential.
