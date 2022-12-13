 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon drums South Tama County with resounding beat 69-44

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon scored early and often to roll over South Tama County 69-44 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon a 22-11 lead over South Tama County.

The Mustangs opened a huge 40-19 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon stormed to a 49-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-18 points differential.

Recently on December 6, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with Van Horne Benton in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

