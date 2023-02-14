Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon charged Waverly-Sr and collected a 70-58 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon opened with a 15-14 advantage over Waverly-Sr through the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 34-31 advantage at intermission over the Go-Hawks.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon darted to a 56-47 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Mustangs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-11 fourth quarter, too.

In recent action on February 4, Waverly-Sr faced off against Storm Lake. Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Manchester West Delaware on February 7 at Manchester West Delaware High School.

