Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon dances past Independence 63-51

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon knocked off Independence 63-51 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 20.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon jumped in front of Independence 18-13 to begin the second quarter.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon opened a small 29-17 gap over Independence at the half.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon breathed fire to a 50-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon chalked up this decision in spite of Independence's spirited fourth-quarter performance.

