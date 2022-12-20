 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon dances past Independence 63-51

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon knocked off Independence 63-51 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 20.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon jumped in front of Independence 18-13 to begin the second quarter.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon opened a small 29-17 gap over Independence at the half.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon breathed fire to a 50-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon chalked up this decision in spite of Independence's spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Independence played in a 63-61 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 13, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with South Tama County in a basketball game. For more, click here.

