Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant designs winning blueprint on Iowa City Regina 55-43

Playing with a winning hand, Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant trumped Iowa City Regina 55-43 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Regals started on steady ground by forging a 11-10 lead over the Panthers at the end of the first quarter.
Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant's shooting darted to a 24-23 lead over Iowa City Regina at the intermission.
