Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant darts by Van Horne Benton in easy victory 65-35

Mt. Pleasant darts by Van Horne Benton in easy victory 65-35

Mt. Pleasant handled Van Horne Benton 65-35 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Mt. Pleasant opened with a 19-1 advantage over Van Horne Benton through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 29-11 advantage at half over the Bobcats.

Mt. Pleasant roared to a 43-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 22-14 points differential.

Recently on December 6, Van Horne Benton squared off with Mt Vernon Mount Vernon in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

High School Basketball: Dunkerton's Gillespie, Gardner eclipse back-to-back milestones

High School Basketball: Dunkerton's Gillespie, Gardner eclipse back-to-back milestones

Coming off the back of the 2021-22 season where Dunkerton clinched their fifth Iowa Star Conference in six years, seniors Preston Gillespie and Casey Gardner are at the center of what looks to be another barn burner year. The evidence is in their last two games, when Gardner picked up his 500th career assist and Gillespie his 1,000th career point.

