Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant darts by Van Horne Benton in easy victory 65-35

Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant handled Van Horne Benton 65-35 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant opened with a 19-1 advantage over Van Horne Benton through the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 29-11 advantage at half over the Bobcats.
Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant roared to a 43-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 22-14 points differential.
