Monticello survives taut tilt with Williamsburg 50-43

A sigh of relief filled the air in Monticello's locker room after Saturday's 50-43 win against Williamsburg in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 26.

Tough to find an edge early, Monticello and Williamsburg fashioned a 9-9 stalemate through the first quarter.

Williamsburg took a 21-19 lead over Monticello heading to halftime locker room.

Monticello broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-36 lead over Williamsburg.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Panthers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 11-7 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.