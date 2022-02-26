Monticello survives taut tilt with Williamsburg 50-43

A sigh of relief filled the air in Monticello's locker room after Saturday's 50-43 win against Williamsburg in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 26.
Tough to find an edge early, Monticello and Williamsburg fashioned a 9-9 stalemate through the first quarter.
Williamsburg took a 21-19 lead over Monticello heading to halftime locker room.
Monticello broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-36 lead over Williamsburg.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Panthers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 11-7 final quarter, too.
