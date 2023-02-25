Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Monticello chalked up in tripping Aplington-Parkersburg 56-53 at Monticello High on Feb. 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Monticello opened with a 16-14 advantage over Aplington-Parkersburg through the first quarter.

The Falcons came from behind to grab the advantage 30-23 at half over the Panthers.

The scoreboard showed Aplington-Parkersburg with a 42-37 lead over Monticello heading into the third quarter.

The Falcons' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 19-11 by the Panthers.

