Monticello sprints past Maquoketa 64-48

Monticello trucked Maquoketa on the road to a 64-48 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 6, Monticello squared off with Center Point CPU in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.