Monticello rolls like thunder over Anamosa 52-15

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Monticello put away Anamosa 52-15 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.
The last time Monticello and Anamosa played in a 69-21 game on January 27, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Monticello faced off against Waukon and Anamosa took on Cascade on January 13 at Anamosa High School. For results, click here.
