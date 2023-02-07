Monticello left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Camanche from start to finish for a 65-23 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 7.

The last time Monticello and Camanche played in a 53-40 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Monticello faced off against Cascade . For more, click here. Camanche took on Anamosa on January 27 at Camanche High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.