Monona MFL MarMac triggers avalanche over Maynard West Central 90-42

Monona MFL MarMac flexed its muscle and floored Maynard West Central 90-42 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 27.
In recent action on January 14, Monona MFL MarMac faced off against Janesville and Maynard West Central took on Central Elkader on January 17 at Maynard West Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.