It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Monona MFL MarMac had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Lake Mills 57-48 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on Feb. 25.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Lake Mills faced off against Sumner-Fred. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.