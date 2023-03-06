Mondamin West Harrison rolled past Dunkerton for a comfortable 87-61 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 6.

The first quarter gave Mondamin West Harrison a 21-13 lead over Dunkerton.

The Hawkeyes fought to a 36-26 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.

Mondamin West Harrison jumped to a 59-45 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawkeyes got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 28-16 edge.

