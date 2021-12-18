Moline pockets solid victory over Eldridge North Scott 58-51

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Moline wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 58-51 over Eldridge North Scott in Iowa boys basketball on December 18.

The Maroons made the first move by forging a 14-4 margin over the Lancers after the first quarter.

Moline kept a 29-26 intermission margin at Eldridge North Scott's expense.

The third quarter gave Moline a 40-36 lead over Eldridge North Scott.

