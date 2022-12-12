Mediapolis holds off Letts Louisa-Muscatine 53-46

A sigh of relief filled the air in Mediapolis' locker room after a trying 53-46 test with Letts Louisa-Muscatine in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 12.
