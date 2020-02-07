McGraw set to join elite group

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When he retired from his administrative position at East at the end of the 2008-09 school year, McGraw also had to give up his coaching position and re-apply. The committee charged with selecting a new coach decided to go a different direction then and again three years later when the position re-opened.

McGraw got back into the game for one season at Clarksville before East was in the market for a coach again in 2014. This time, the Trojans returned to the man for whom they co-named the court at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.

McGraw could have simply washed his hands of East High. He could have let his pride keep him from accepting a job he was denied twice despite his Hall of Fame credentials. He chose to take the high road and return to a school and program that are dear to his heart. His passion for coaching and his desire to make a difference in kids’ lives won out.

He’s back, doing things the McGraw way.

“Anybody involved in coaching for any length of time hopes in some small part that they have made that guy or that girl a better person,” McGraw related. “I don’t think it’s the job of a coach to be their friend, and I don’t care if some of them didn’t like me much.