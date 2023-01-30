 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maynard West Central comes up short in matchup with Winthrop East Buchanan 54-39

Winthrop East Buchanan called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-39 defeat of Maynard West Central in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 30.

In recent action on January 24, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Edgewood Ed-Co . Click here for a recap. Maynard West Central took on Jackson Junction Turkey Valley on January 24 at Jackson Junction Turkey Valley High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

