Maynard West Central comes up short in matchup with Winthrop East Buchanan 54-39

Winthrop East Buchanan called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-39 defeat of Maynard West Central in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 30.

In recent action on January 24, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Edgewood Ed-Co . Click here for a recap. Maynard West Central took on Jackson Junction Turkey Valley on January 24 at Jackson Junction Turkey Valley High School. For more, click here.

