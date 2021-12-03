Mason City pushes over Marshalltown 70-57

Mason City charged Marshalltown and collected a 70-57 victory on December 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The Mohawks made the first move by forging a 17-14 margin over the Bobcats after the first quarter.
Marshalltown took a 25-24 lead over Mason City heading to the intermission locker room.
The Mohawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-43 lead over the Bobcats.
