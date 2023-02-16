Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Mason City Newman Catholic chalked up in tripping Algona Bishop Garrigan 74-65 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Mason City Newman Catholic faced off against Dunkerton . Click here for a recap. Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Feb. 9 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.