Mason City Newman Catholic plants its flag on Dunkerton 86-62

Mason City Newman Catholic stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to an 86-62 win over Dunkerton in Iowa boys basketball action on February 7.
The first quarter gave Mason City Newman Catholic an 86-62 lead over Dunkerton.
In recent action on January 29, Mason City Newman Catholic faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Dunkerton took on Gilbertville Don Bosco on February 1 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.