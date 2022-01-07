Mason City Newman Catholic overcomes Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's lead, then earns win 74-31

Mason City Newman Catholic donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 74-31 on Friday in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar started on steady ground by forging a 21-8 lead over Mason City Newman Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Saints with a 38-30 lead over the Knights heading into the third quarter.

