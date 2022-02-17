Mason City Newman Catholic manhandles Greene North Butler 65-25

Yes, Mason City Newman Catholic looked superb in beating Greene North Butler, but no autographs please after its 65-25 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 17.
In recent action on February 7, Mason City Newman Catholic faced off against Dunkerton and Greene North Butler took on Nashua-Plainfield on February 7 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For more, click here.
