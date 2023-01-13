Mason City Newman Catholic carves slim margin over Greene North Butler 44-42

Mason City Newman Catholic could finally catch its breath after a close call against Greene North Butler in a 44-42 victory on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Mason City Newman Catholic and Greene North Butler faced off on February 17, 2022 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For more, click here.
Recently on January 3, Greene North Butler squared off with Sheffield West Fork in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.