Mason City gallops past New Hampton 70-56

Playing with a winning hand, Mason City trumped New Hampton 70-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Mohawks jumped in front of the Chickasaws 21-15 to begin the second quarter.
The Mohawks' shooting moved to a 37-33 lead over the Chickasaws at the intermission.
Mason City jumped over New Hampton when the fourth quarter began 46-44.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.