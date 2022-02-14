Martensdale-St. Marys overpowers Conrad BCLUW in thorough beating 71-45

Martensdale-St. Marys rolled past Conrad BCLUW for a comfortable 71-45 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 14.
Martensdale-St. Marys opened with a 43-24 advantage over Conrad BCLUW through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils stormed in front of the Comets 64-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 8 , Conrad BCLUW squared up on Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.