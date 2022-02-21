 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marshalltown survives competitive clash with Waterloo East 69-65

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Marshalltown didn't mind, dispatching Waterloo East 69-65 in Iowa boys basketball on February 21.

Waterloo East showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-17 advantage over Marshalltown as the first quarter ended.

Marshalltown's offense moved to a 36-32 lead over Waterloo East at the intermission.

The Bobcats' edge showed as they carried a 51-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

