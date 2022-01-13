 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marshalltown squeezes past Mason City 61-55

Mighty close, mighty fine, Marshalltown wore a victory shine after clipping Mason City 61-55 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Mason City constructed a bold start that built a 29-23 gap on Marshalltown heading into the locker room.

There was no room for doubt as the Bobcats added to their advantage with a 38-26 margin in the closing period.

Recently on January 8 , Mason City squared up on Des Moines Hoover in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

