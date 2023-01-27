Marshalltown squeezes past Mason City 55-48

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Marshalltown nipped Mason City 55-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Marshalltown moved in front of Mason City 18-7 to begin the second quarter.

The RiverHawks showed their spirit while rallying to within 29-23 at the half.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bobcats, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-12 fourth quarter, too.

