Marshalltown squeezes past Mason City 55-48

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Marshalltown nipped Mason City 55-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Marshalltown moved in front of Mason City 18-7 to begin the second quarter.
The RiverHawks showed their spirit while rallying to within 29-23 at the half.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bobcats, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-12 fourth quarter, too.
