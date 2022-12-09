Marshalltown flies high over Mason City 72-50

Marshalltown dominated from start to finish in an imposing 72-50 win over Mason City for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 9.
Marshalltown opened with a 16-8 advantage over Mason City through the first quarter.
The Bobcats registered a 34-20 advantage at halftime over the RiverHawks.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Mason City made it 44-31.
The Bobcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 28-19 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Marshalltown and Mason City squared off with January 14, 2022 at Mason City High School last season. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on December 1, Mason City squared off with New Hampton in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.