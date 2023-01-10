Marion takes a toll on Center Point CPU 75-57

Riding a wave of production, Marion surfed over Center Point CPU 75-57 at Marion High on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Marion opened with a 24-13 advantage over Center Point CPU through the first quarter.

The Wolves opened a thin 42-30 gap over the Stormin' Pointers at halftime.

Marion breathed fire to a 62-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolves chalked up this decision in spite of the Stormin' Pointers' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.