Marion takes a toll on Center Point CPU 75-57

Riding a wave of production, Marion surfed over Center Point CPU 75-57 at Marion High on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Marion opened with a 24-13 advantage over Center Point CPU through the first quarter.

The Wolves opened a thin 42-30 gap over the Stormin' Pointers at halftime.

Marion breathed fire to a 62-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolves chalked up this decision in spite of the Stormin' Pointers' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Marion and Center Point CPU played in a 54-45 game on January 29, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on January 3, Center Point CPU squared off with Waverly-Sr in a basketball game.

