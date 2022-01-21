Marion severs Dyersville Beckman's hopes 59-40

Playing with a winning hand, Marion trumped Dyersville Beckman 59-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 21.
The first quarter gave Marion a 10-6 lead over Dyersville Beckman.
The Wolves' shooting struck to a 32-14 lead over the Trailblazers at the half.
The Wolves' rule showed as they carried a 46-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
