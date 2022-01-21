 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion severs Dyersville Beckman's hopes 59-40

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Marion trumped Dyersville Beckman 59-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 21.

The first quarter gave Marion a 10-6 lead over Dyersville Beckman.

The Wolves' shooting struck to a 32-14 lead over the Trailblazers at the half.

The Wolves' rule showed as they carried a 46-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 7, Marion faced off against Van Horne Benton and Dyersville Beckman took on Solon on January 7 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News