Marion severs Dyersville Beckman's hopes 59-40

Playing with a winning hand, Marion trumped Dyersville Beckman 59-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 21.

The first quarter gave Marion a 10-6 lead over Dyersville Beckman.

The Wolves' shooting struck to a 32-14 lead over the Trailblazers at the half.

The Wolves' rule showed as they carried a 46-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.