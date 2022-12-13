Marion rides the rough off Van Horne Benton 73-60

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Marion will take its 73-60 victory over Van Horne Benton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Marion and Van Horne Benton faced off on January 7, 2022 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Marion faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Van Horne Benton took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on December 6 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.