Marion responds to adversity to top Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 77-61

Marion overcame a first quarter deficit in a 77-61 win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Marion faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Vinton-Shellsburg on January 25 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.
The Clippers started on steady ground by forging a 19-14 lead over the Wolves at the end of the first quarter.
The Wolves broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 57-52 lead over the Clippers.
