Marion posts win at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana's expense 75-62

Playing with a winning hand, Marion trumped Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 75-62 on February 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The start wasn't the problem for Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana, who began with a 23-21 edge over Marion through the end of the first quarter.

The Wolves opened a modest 37-35 gap over the Clippers at the intermission.

Marion took control in the third quarter with a 54-47 advantage over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.

In recent action on February 15, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Van Horne Benton and Marion took on Keokuk on February 21 at Marion High School. Click here for a recap

