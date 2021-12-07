 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion posts win at Center Point CPU's expense 67-51

Marion collected a 67-51 victory over Center Point CPU during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 2, Marion faced off against Independence and Center Point CPU took on Manchester West Delaware on November 30 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For more, click here.

Marion's shooting jumped on top to a 38-20 lead over Center Point CPU at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News