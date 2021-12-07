Marion posts win at Center Point CPU's expense 67-51

Marion collected a 67-51 victory over Center Point CPU during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 2, Marion faced off against Independence and Center Point CPU took on Manchester West Delaware on November 30 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For more, click here.
Marion's shooting jumped on top to a 38-20 lead over Center Point CPU at halftime.
