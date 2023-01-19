Marion overcomes Dyersville Beckman 54-37

Marion handed Dyersville Beckman a tough 54-37 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 19.
Last season, Marion and Dyersville Beckman faced off on January 21, 2022 at Marion High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Dyersville Beckman faced off against Anamosa and Marion took on New Hampton on January 14 at New Hampton High School. For more, click here.
