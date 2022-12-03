Marion overcomes Cedar Rapids CR Washington 65-54

Saddled up and ready to go, Marion spurred past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 65-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 3.
Last season, Marion and Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with December 4, 2021 at Marion High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.