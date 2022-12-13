Marion Linn-Mar pockets narrow victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie 42-41

Marion Linn-Mar poked just enough holes in Cedar Rapids Prairie's defense to garner a taut, 42-41 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 13.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar faced off on January 11, 2022 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Johnston and Marion Linn-Mar took on Waukee on December 3 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
