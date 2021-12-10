Marion Linn-Mar hustles by Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in victory 63-53

Stretched out and finally snapped, Marion Linn-Mar put just enough pressure on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson to earn a 63-53 victory on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The Lions' offense jumped to a 33-21 lead over the J-Hawks at halftime.
Marion Linn-Mar's rule showed as it carried a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Marion Linn-Mar would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on December 4, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Bettendorf and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on December 4 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.
