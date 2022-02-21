Marion Linn-Mar finds its footing in victory over Eldridge North Scott 64-42

Marion Linn-Mar controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 64-42 victory over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 21.
In recent action on February 15, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport North on February 15 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.
The Lions' offense stomped on to a 34-16 lead over the Lancers at the half.
Marion Linn-Mar's determination showed as it carried a 49-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
