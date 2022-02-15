Marion Linn-Mar earns narrow win over Cedar Rapids Xavier 53-44

Mighty close, mighty fine, Marion Linn-Mar wore a victory shine after clipping Cedar Rapids Xavier 53-44 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 8, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against North Liberty and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on February 8 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School.
The start wasn't the problem for Cedar Rapids Xavier, who began with a 15-14 edge over Marion Linn-Mar through the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Marion Linn-Mar broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-31 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier.
The Lions fended off the Saints' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
