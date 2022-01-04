 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion Linn-Mar earns narrow win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 54-49

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Marion Linn-Mar didn't mind, dispatching Cedar Rapids CR Washington 54-49 at Cedar Rapids Cr Washington on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 21, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Marion Linn-Mar took on Iowa City West on December 21 at Iowa City West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Lions a 13-7 lead over the Warriors.

Marion Linn-Mar's offense moved to a 25-22 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at the intermission.

People are also reading…

The Lions darted to a 39-33 bulge over the Warriors as the fourth quarter began.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Marion Linn-Mar had enough offense to deny Cedar Rapids CR Washington in the end.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News