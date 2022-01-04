Marion Linn-Mar earns narrow win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 54-49

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Marion Linn-Mar didn't mind, dispatching Cedar Rapids CR Washington 54-49 at Cedar Rapids Cr Washington on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Lions a 13-7 lead over the Warriors.

Marion Linn-Mar's offense moved to a 25-22 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at the intermission.

The Lions darted to a 39-33 bulge over the Warriors as the fourth quarter began.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Marion Linn-Mar had enough offense to deny Cedar Rapids CR Washington in the end.

