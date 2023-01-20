 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion Linn-Mar dodges a bullet in win over Iowa City West 72-71

Marion Linn-Mar found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Iowa City West 72-71 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.

The last time Iowa City West and Marion Linn-Mar played in a 77-57 game on December 21, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City West took on Cedar Falls on January 13 at Cedar Falls High School. Click here for a recap.

