Marion Linn-Mar comes up short in matchup with Cedar Rapids Xavier 63-50

Saddled up and ready to go, Cedar Rapids Xavier spurred past Marion Linn-Mar 63-50 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on December 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off on February 15, 2022 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Waverly-Sr and Marion Linn-Mar took on Waukee on December 3 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
