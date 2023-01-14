Marion Linn-Mar clips Cedar Rapids Prairie in tight tilt 57-54

Marion Linn-Mar found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Cedar Rapids Prairie 57-54 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 14.
Cedar Rapids Prairie authored a promising start, taking a 21-20 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar at the end of the first quarter.
The Hawks got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 36-31 margin over the Lions at intermission.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Prairie locked in a 47-47 stalemate.
The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 10-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar squared off with January 11, 2022 at Marion Linn-Mar High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Dubuque Wahlert on January 6 at Dubuque Wahlert. For a full recap, click here.
