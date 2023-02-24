It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Marion Linn-Mar had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Indianola 65-64 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.