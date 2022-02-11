 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion Linn-Mar buries Iowa City under avalanche of points 71-16

Marion Linn-Mar's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Iowa City 71-16 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 1, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Falls and Iowa City took on Waukee Northwest on February 5 at Waukee Northwest High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

