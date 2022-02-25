Marion gallops past Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 46-32

Stretched out and finally snapped, Marion put just enough pressure on Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant to earn a 46-32 victory at Marion High on February 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Wolves opened with an 18-14 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.

Marion's offense darted to a 27-23 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant at the half.

Marion's leg-up showed as it carried a 46-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

