Marion gallops past Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 46-32

Stretched out and finally snapped, Marion put just enough pressure on Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant to earn a 46-32 victory at Marion High on February 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Wolves opened with an 18-14 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.
Marion's offense darted to a 27-23 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant at the half.
Marion's leg-up showed as it carried a 46-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 11 , Marion squared up on Williamsburg in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.