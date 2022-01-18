Marion earns narrow win over Solon 43-36

A sigh of relief filled the air in Marion's locker room after Tuesday's 43-36 win against Solon during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 8, Solon faced off against Fairfield and Marion took on Van Horne Benton on January 7 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. For more, click here.
