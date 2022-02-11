Marion doesn't mess around with Williamsburg 69-49

Marion fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 69-49 win over Williamsburg in Iowa boys basketball on February 11.
The Raiders showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-15 advantage over the Wolves as the first quarter ended.
The Raiders came from behind to grab the advantage 40-33 at intermission over the Wolves.
The Raiders enjoyed a 46-44 lead over the Wolves to start the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 1, Marion faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Williamsburg took on Independence on February 4 at Independence High School. For more, click here.
